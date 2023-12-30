The Great Winter Bargain continues in Liverpool. We are in the last hours of offers of the year, so it is vital to take advantage of every offer at our fingertips. This time it is casual footwear for women or girls of different models and characteristics.

After the end of the main shopping seasons in Mexico, The Liverpool department store surprised with the discounts implemented for its Great Winter Barata. Some of the offers are the best of the year in the digital store.

Furthermore, there is the advantage that everything It can be purchased online and then picked up in store or even sent to our home. Thus avoiding having to show up and wait in lines to pick up our most desired products.

What brands and models are under 500 pesos?

There are four models with a 50% discount that end up being $500 pesos or less in the Liverpool online store. These are three tennis shoes from the brand Trends and one more from the brand Flexi. All of them at a super price.

Tennis Flexi Sneaker for women from $629.00 to $314.50 pesos. Tennis Trends for women from $999.00 to $499.00 pesos. Tennis 99966582399 Trends for women from $799.00 to $399.00 pesos.

Tennis 99964468757 Trends for women from $899.00 to $449.50 pesos.

