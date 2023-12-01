If you haven’t gotten Christmas gifts yet or have no idea what to give Liverpool comes to make it easy for you, well It has an electronics outletso there are discounts on several of their products, among which headphones stand out.

Liverpool is known for pampering its customers with the best brands and the best products, as well as often having several of them with promotions and discounts. Below are the hearing aids it has on its page. liverpool.com.mx and take advantage of the opportunity to advance gifts or simply treat yourself.

Audífono true wireless Sharkk sk-n100-blk

These are over-ear headphones with a wired and wireless option and also have noise cancellation, as well as high-resolution sound.

You can purchase them for 699 pesoswhen its original cost is 1,299.

Over-ear audiophone JBL JBLQUANTUM100BLKAM

Wired headphones for anyone who loves playing online video games, with Signature sound that will give you an immersive and totally realistic experience so you can win all the battles.

Its original cost is 1,999 and now You can buy them for 799 pesos.

Audífono true wireless Sharkk sk-81bs-blk-slv

You can use them wired or wireless and activate noise cancellation. They are compatible with Apple, Android, Windows and any device that has Bluetooth technology.

Originally, they cost 1,299 pesos, but with the Liverpool discount you can buy them for 699.

They are incredible discounts that Any technology lover should take advantage, Well, there are few hearing aids left due to the costs at which these products can currently be obtained.

