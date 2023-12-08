Today the night sale started Liverpool. This will be the last opportunity to purchase products in the department store within a commercial season. The night sale will take place from today until the late hours of Sunday, December 10.

The most interesting thing about this sale is that the offers are not long in coming. ANDIn the virtual store the authorized discounts for this weekend already appear. The discounts in physical stores will also be available from the moment they become operational in the different locations of the department store.

Remember that, as it is the first day of the sale, an extra 10% will be offered on your card purchases.

Check out discounted bed bases

Description Image Original price Final price

Nooz Light Metal bed base with headboard

$6,199.00

$2,399.00

Base Dixy king size Guard Classic wood

$30,999.00

$12,390.00

Nooz wooden bed

$11,849.00

$3,899.00

Haus Kids Vértice Noé MDF Bed

$19,999.00

$7,999.00

Haus Chelsea oak wood bed

$31,999.00

$12,799.00

MDF Italian Tivoli Alf Bed

$35,999.00

$14,390.60

