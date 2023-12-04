Department store offers and discounts Liverpool continue in this holiday season. Today, different attractive printers appeared on the best price portal of the digital catalog. One of them with a discount of almost half of its original value.

All models offered are wireless; However, the characteristics are different depending on the brand and model.. All of them can be picked up in store, although we recommend that you use the free shipping of the digital platform. This way you could receive your purchase today.

In addition to the discount offered, the teams have two different payment facilities with credit cards. If the purchase is made with Liverpool Cards, the purchase can be deferred for six months without interest. If it is from another participating bank, you have three months.

What printers are being offered?

Brand Description Image Original price Final price

Brother

HL1212W electric laser printer with wireless connection to monochrome

$3,999.00

$2,099.00

Brother

Multifunctional DCP1617NW laser and wireless monochrome laser

$4,999.00

$3,299.00

HP

Multifunctional 525 Color Wireless Inkjet

$4,399.00

$3,199.00

Epson

EcoTank L3250 Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One

$5,999.00

$4,399.00

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions