At the end of this week we will be in Christmas. This is a perfect opportunity to give yourself or someone else a gift that has no comparison: never cleaning the house again. The offer is on at the Liverpool department store for an unlimited time.

The device responsible for sweeping and mopping is the model Dojo 990, a robot vacuum cleaner from the Chilean brand Osoji. The version of the equipment is the duo, which allows you to activate the two cleaning modes with just a small adjustment.

The mecanism is the next: The equipment has a 300 ml tank that, when replaced, converts the robot from a vacuum cleaner to a mop. In addition, as a vacuum cleaner it has an ideal filter for people with pets. This makes it an excellent gift for all types of people.

It also has an ease of access to places that a human being would not reach, since It measures just 7.5 cm. Its battery allows 90 minute working durationwhich allows you clean a space of up to 250 square meters with full load.

Finally, Can be used with any type of scented liquid and cleaner, as long as it is diluted. Just as is done with manual mopping. Once the cleaning phase is finished, the mop can be easily separated so it can be washed and mopping can be resumed.

Its original price is $9,590.00 pesos, however at this moment it is in $4,499.00 pesos, which means a discount of just over 50%. Regarding payment methods, you have six months without interest with Liverpool cards and up to three for other credit cards.

