¡Liverpool brings you the best offers in this final part of the year! With discounted prices, now you can take a home theater with a subwoofer to enjoy movies and music with a resolution and presence you have never felt. The offer is in the department store Liverpool by Limited time.

Celebrate these days before Christmas with these exclusive discounts and ensure a 2024 full of colorful sounds and rewarding experiences.

The discounted model is the Polk Audio Signa S2 Sound Bar con Subwoofer. Is about a bar that can be installed in any type of TV room. It has patented technology Polk's Voice Adjust for clear dialogue, and decoding Dolby Digital to provide surround sound with professional tuning.

Additionally, it includes a subwoofer wireless that offers deep bass and has the functionality of Bluetooth to be able to stream your favorite music from your digital devices.

Today's discount is from an original price of $12,499.00 to $4,199.00, which implies a reduction of just over 66% on its reference price.

Account with 6 months interest-free with Liverpool Credit Cards y 3 months for cards from other participating banks.

