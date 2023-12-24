Denpasar Voice – On December 24, 2023, an exciting match between Liverpool and Arsenal in the English Premier League ended in a 1-1 draw.

A fierce match took place in Liverpool's duel against Arsenal at Anfield. This duel between two strong teams was tight, featuring a number of important moments that changed the direction of the game.

Gabriel Magalhães opened the scoring for Arsenal, but Mohamed Salah equalized for Liverpool.

Salah scored an important goal that brought Liverpool a draw and gave the home team a point.

Game Details

Even though the match was fierce, both teams failed to win the battle to secure the three points.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold had a golden chance in the second half, but his effort was saved by the crossbar after a quick counter-attack.

One of the controversial moments in the match was a claim for a penalty in the first half when Arsenal's Martin Odegaard was deemed to have committed handball in the penalty area.

However, VAR ruled that there was no clear error, allowing play to continue without penalty.

Impact on Standings

This draw heated up the position of both teams in the Premier League standings. Liverpool, seeking to leapfrog Arsenal to the top of the standings before Christmas, had to settle for a point.

They entered their next match one point behind Arsenal.

Upcoming Match Projections

Liverpool will continue their match on Boxing Day against Burnley.

With the hope of getting a win and getting three points, Liverpool will work hard to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the race at the top of the standings.

Liverpool Manager's response

Quoted by Suara Denpasar from the Liverpool Echo, the previous week, the atmosphere at Anfield received sharp criticism. However, facing Arsenal, Anfield was able to provide their best support.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, thanked the fans for their support with the words, “Thank you Anfield, oh my God, that's what we can do.”(Rizal/*)