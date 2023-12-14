This Christmas get the best discounts in Liverpool, because with less than $300 pesos you can get these perfect items to give as gifts this season.

Christmas is approaching and with it the parties, posadas and exchanges, that is why we bring an option of various items that you can give as a gift this Christmas, well With less than $300 pesos you can get the perfect gift.

Liverpool has various discounts among all its categories, take advantage of the offers in this department store, in its different sections such as technology, toys or seasonal items. You can find different discounts to take advantage of these offers and save some money.

If you are planning to give a gift and you don't know what, these are the best options to give this Christmas, because with less than $300 pesos you can get these items.

Getttech Sonority Headband Headphones

With only $287 pesos You can get these headphones with cushioned ear pads that will make sure not to hurt your ears. These headphones reproduce optimized sound, have a 3.5 mm input, and have great power to enjoy your favorite music. Take advantage of this great offer because it is at a discount of almost 50 percent of its original price.

Horn Vorago Spk-105

With these wireless speakers your team can enjoy your favorite music with these portable speakers. For only $283 pesos you can enjoy this product.

Concha y Toro Reservado merlot red wine

You can get this wine for only $199 pesosideal to enjoy this Christmas, since you can accompany it with the delicious dinner, as it is ideal to enjoy with clanca meats, cheeses or pastas.

