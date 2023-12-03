El Buen Fin, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are behind us. However, Christmas shopping continues. That is why some brands and stores still dare to present offers and discounts on their products and services.

As an example, the case of Liverpool is enough. The department store continues to update its products every day, seeking to compensate buyers with different payment facilities.

Among the most in-demand electronic products are all the models within the Apple catalog. This time it is not a smartphone, but a laptop.

What model is it?

The PC features a Full HD screen with an Intel HD Graphics 620 video card. Its processor is an Intel Core i5. It has 8 GB of Ram and 256 GB of internal storage.

It is the Apple MacBook Air 13 and its original price is $15,999.00 pesos, but Liverpool is offering it for $9,499.00, which means it has a 40% discount. It has the payment facility of 3 months without interest for any participating credit card.

