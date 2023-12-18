We are already celebrating in style the arrival of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as a sequel to the first one in theaters. It has already been released and today we receive interesting details about the next installment, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.

Enlivening the wait for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie

To liven up the wait, we have received a Shadow fan-made project. This is “Project Shadow”, a fan-made short film written and directed by João Filipe Santiago, produced by Freshfilmesoficial. It features original voice performances by Centraldubrasil and an original soundtrack by AMARGEMrec, inspired by the latest Sonic movies. This is the distribution:

Shadow the Hedgehog: Bruno Sangregório (@RandomGoonVO) Maria Robotnik: Ayala Mariane (Rebecca Sternberg) Gerald Robotnik: Adriano Lima (@Charriii5)

In addition, it includes other talents such as Tatá Guarnieri (@itsamike), Guilherme Marques (Jason Smith), and several other actors as GUN soldiers and the emergency alarm, with special thanks to Gabriel Santana, the project's lawyer.

The short film explores the history of Shadow the Hedgehog 50 years ago in Space Colony ARK. You can see it below:

As for the Sonic 3 movie on the way, don't forget that Paramount+ has also announced a spin-off in the form of a Knuckles series and confirmed that the third movie will be released on December 20, 2024. To meet the premiere scheduled for December 2024, production was going to start in August 2023. Despite the possible writers' strike that also affected the sequel to the Mario movie, it seems that this filming has begun and the third Sonic movie is on the right track.

This Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film will be the first confrontation of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles against Shadow, the famous archenemy of our beloved blue protagonist. Among other things, it is expected that Dr. Robotnik will not return for this installment, and that before its release we can see a series centered on Knuckles dedicated to streaming.

What do you think of this information? We will be attentive in case more news is confirmed. In the meantime, you can read everything you need to know about Sonic 3 The Movie.

Via.