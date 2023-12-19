The 'Live your life like a movie' – a Christmas Event is scheduled for 21 December at the National Cinema Museum in Turin. The annual event, which brings together old and new friends of Alessandra Ricca – an exceptional girl who passed away prematurely, an example of love for life and generosity – is organized by Ar Delegation together with the Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research Onlus, and accompanied as tradition from the hashtag #inspiredbyalessandra, aims to promote the importance of research, and raise funds to support one of the institutions most involved in the fight against cancer such as the Candiolo Institute.

The exclusive charity evening – organized with the support of the Turin Cinema Museum and Lavazza, Rds, Discoradio, Zeroundici and Undesign – as well as being an opportunity to illustrate the projects and initiatives developed by the association during the year – explains a note – is also the occasion for the official launch of the Ar Delegation website: a place dedicated to the memory of Alessandra and a container of precious information on the topics of research and assistance. Guests are reserved a private visit to the famous rooms of the Mole Antonelliana, a place where the most beautiful pages of international cinema are told, since its origins. The event on December 21st is held again in a symbolic and popular place in the city of Turin, Alessandra's hometown: last year the event was in fact held at the Egyptian Museum.

Ar Delegation is a project born from the determination of friends and relatives, with the aim of paying homage to Alessandra's memory and supporting the precious activity carried out by the doctors and researchers of the Candiolo Institute, who supported her during her illness . The Institute is an internationally recognized reality of excellence, a point of reference for research centers throughout the Piedmont region. Continuously inspired by Alessandra's joy of living, there are many events organized by the 'Delegation' throughout the year. These are the many stages of a journey during which we come together, with joy in our hearts, to tell the story of a woman who has never stopped loving life, to the fullest. As Alessandra said: “We must not despair, we must face this last journey of life with dignity and a smile because, despite everything, life is joy”. Thus, Ar Delegation and the Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research Onlus remind us that it is always possible to give something back to others, just as Alessandra has always done, and she continues to do.