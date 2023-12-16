Suara.com – The 23rd week of the BRI Liga 1 match between RANS Nusantara FC vs Borneo FC will be held at the Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, Saturday (16/12/2023). The match is scheduled to kick-off at 15.00 WIB and can be watched streaming by clicking the link at the end of the article.

On paper, Borneo FC is favored over RANS Nusantara FC in this match. Apart from being unbeaten in the last five matches in BRI Liga 1, Pesut Etam is also far ahead in the standings.

Illustration of predictions for the 23rd week of the BRI Liga 1 match between RANS Nusantara FC vs Borneo FC which will be held at the Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, Saturday (16/12/2023). (Suara.com)

Borneo FC is still at the top of the standings with a collection of 48 points from 22 matches. Eight points ahead of the closest competitor, Bali United, who is in second place.

“We are in good form. We have played several matches well. Now we have to do it in the last one too,” said Borneo FC coach Pieter Huistra, Friday (15/12/2023).

Meanwhile, RANS, which was only able to gain two points in its last five matches in BRI Liga 1, continues to decline in its position in the standings. The team made by Eduardo Almeida is currently in seventh position with a collection of 32 points from 22 matches.

However, winning three points from RANS will certainly not be as easy as turning the palm of your hand for Borneo FC. Because in the first round Pesut Etam was only able to draw 1-1 with The Prestige Phoenix.

“We know that Borneo FC is a very good team, currently the best team in the league, because they are in first place now, they have quality,” said RANS coach Eduardo Almeida.

“In the past away games, we (RANS FC) were able to get a draw. “Now we are competing at home, we will try to do everything to try to get three points and as much as possible getting three points is always our target,” continued the coach from Portugal.

This match can be watched streaming by clicking on the following link: Live Streaming Link RANS Nusantara FC vs Borneo FC.