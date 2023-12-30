Suara.com – Week 20 of the 2023/2024 Premier League will feature the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United duel. Forest will host Manchester United at the City Ground Stadium, Sunday (31/12/2023) early this morning at 00:30 WIB.

Both teams were in the same condition ahead of the duel, namely that they finally managed to win the previous match, after four matches without winning.

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United both only achieved one draw in the four matches before the victory, of which three were defeats.

Manchester United is currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings with 31 points from the 19 matches they have played.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest is in 16th place in the standings table with a collection of 17 points from 19 matches.

You can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match this morning via live streaming by clicking the link following.