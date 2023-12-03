Suara.com – Live streaming link for Napoli vs Inter Milan in Week 14 of the Italian League 2023/2024. This interesting Serie A match will be held at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Monday (4/12/2023) at 02.45 WIB.

The Napoli vs Inter Milan match is sure to be fierce. Both teams are certainly aiming for victory in order to improve in the Italian League standings.

As hosts, Napoli are certainly aiming for victory. An additional three points will move them up to third place in the standings, if AC Milan loses the other match.

Napoli now sits in fourth place in the standings with 24 points, two points behind AC Milan in third position. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri will face Frosinone first, Sunday (3/12/2023) early morning WIB.

Apart from that, Napoli is on a pretty good track in the Italian League. I Partenopei previously successfully beat Atalanta 2-1 in Week 13.

Inter Milan is also no less flashy in the Italian League. The Nerazzuri are now in second place in the standings with 32 points, one point behind Juventus at the top.

The victory allowed Inter Milan to overtake Juventus’ position at the top of the Italian League standings, which previously beat Monza 2-1.

Inter Milan is also on a good track record in the Italian League. Simone Inzaghi’s team is unbeaten in the last three matches, where last week they managed to hold Juventus to a draw with a score of 1-1.

Therefore, it is believed that this match will be tough from the first minute. The Napoli vs Inter Milan match can be watched live streaming on Vidio. Here’s the link.