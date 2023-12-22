Suara.com – The Manchester City vs Fluminense duel will be presented in the 2023 Club World Cup final. Here is the live streaming link for the big match.

The Man City vs Fluminense duel will take place on Saturday (23/12/2023) early morning WIB at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This match offers classic elements with both teams hoping to make new history by winning this prestigious event.

Manchester City, as champions of the 2022-2023 Champions League, have a big goal of winning the first Club World Cup title in the club's history, which would also be their fifth title in one year, taking them to a record-breaking level.

On the other hand, Fluminense, who won the Copa Libertadores last season, has the ambition to become the second Brazilian team to conquer the world after Corinthians in 2012.

Prediction for Manchester City vs Fluminense in the Club World Cup. (Doc. Suara.com)

Both teams entered this final match with similar capital. Manchester City have experienced instability in the Premier League, but they emerged with renewed focus after crushing Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in the semi-finals.

Fluminense, coached by coach Fernando Diniz, nicknamed the “Brazilian Guardiola” for his tactical approach, advanced to the final after surprising Al Ahly 2-0 in the last four.

Pep Guardiola's men, recently named BBC Sports Team of the Year thanks to treble and Super Cup wins, are hoping to achieve global glory and establish their dominance.

Live streaming link for Manchester City vs Fluminense in the Club World Cup

