Suara.com – Live streaming link for Chelsea vs Newcastle United in the 2023/2024 English League Cup quarter-finals. The big match at Stamford Bridge, London, Wednesday (20/12/2023) will kick off immediately at 03:00 WIB.

The English League Cup or Carabao Cup could be said to be the only title that can realistically be won by both teams this season, after Chelsea are still scattered in the middle of the Premier League.

Likewise, Newcastle is having difficulty entering the competition to win the Premier League and they have also just failed in the Champions League.

In the Premier League match last weekend, Chelsea and Newcastle both won. Chelsea won over Sheffield United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile Newcastle beat Fulham 3-0.

Chelsea and Newcastle themselves have met once this season in the Premier League, namely in Week 13 on November 5. Visiting Newcastle headquarters, Chelsea lost 1-4.

Meanwhile, in the meeting at Chelsea's home ground in the Premier League last season, the two teams had to be willing to share points after drawing 1-1.

The Chelsea vs Newcastle United match in the 2023/2024 English League Cup quarter-finals can be watched live streaming on Mola TV. Here's the link.