Suara.com – Live streaming link for Barcelona vs Girona in Week 16 of the Spanish League 2023/2024. Match at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Monday (11/12/2023), kick off at 03.00 WIB

This duel will be an interesting match. How could it not be, Barcelona and Girona have both only lost once this season. The loss was against the same opponent, namely Real Madrid.

Barcelona suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat to Real Madrid, while Giro was forced to suffer a crushing 0-3 defeat to the club nicknamed Los Galacticos.

In terms of player material, Barcelona is certainly the favorite to win. Inhabited by well-known players, the Blaugrana squad should be able to pick up three points, especially playing in front of the public.

However, Girona, who appeared surprising with his impressive record, has the potential to make Barcelona miserable. The Gironistes team is highly motivated to achieve victory in order to reclaim the top position from Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, ​​who is currently in third place in the standings, is four points behind Girona. Of course, a win could enable Xavi Hernandez’s team to close the gap.

The interesting Spanish League match Barcelona vs Girona can be watched via live streaming on Vidio. Here’s the link