Suara.com – Live streaming link for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in Week 15 of the Spanish League. This La Liga big match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday (4/12/2023) at 03.00 WIB.

The two teams are in third and fourth positions with the same points collection, namely 31 in the 2023-2024 Spanish League standings. Barcelona is in fourth place because they lost on goal difference of +13 to +18.

Barcelona achieved big results in the Champions League in the middle of this week. They beat Porto 2-1 to book their place in the last 16.

Xavi managed to bring this Catalan team to the last 16 of the European Cup for the first time since his arrival as head coach, and now the focus will switch to La Liga, with the team trying to return to the winning track after a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano last weekend .

Barcelona lost 1-2 at home to Real Madrid in the league at the end of October and then were less than convincing in wins over Real Sociedad and Alaves, before being matched by Rayo in the last game. This result put Xavi under pressure.

The Catalans have won their last three league games against Atletico, including a 1-0 win in the same fixture last season.

Meanwhile they have not lost a home game in Spanish football’s top flight against Atletico since February 2006, suggesting a tough task for the capital side here.

The fact that this match is not taking place at the Camp Nou could potentially negate the advantage of playing at home, with Atletico visiting the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, which was Barcelona’s home ground while the Camp Nou underwent renovations.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski emphasized the importance of winning this match in order to stay close to Real Madrid, who are now four points ahead at the top of the 2023-2024 Spanish League standings.

“We are Barca and we are playing at home. We can win and we have to try to achieve it from the first minute,” said Robert Lewandowski, quoted from Barcelona’s official website, Saturday (2/12/2023).

