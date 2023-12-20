Suara.com – Live streaming link for Barcelona vs Almeria in the 18th week of La Liga 2023/2024. The match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Thursday (21/12/2023) will kick off immediately at 01.00 WIB

Barcelona tried to get up and get back to winning ways. In the last three matches in all competitions, Barcelona recorded one draw and two defeats.

Barcelona suffered a 2-4 defeat at home to Girona, then were beaten by hosts Royal Antwerp 2-3 in the Champions League. Last weekend, Barcelona drew 1-1 with Valencia at Mestalla.

After losing full points from the last two La Liga matches, Barca is stuck in fourth place with 35 points, nine points adrift of Girona at the top of the standings.

Meanwhile Almeria drew 0-0 with Real Mallorca at home. With this result, it means that Almeria remains the only team still without a win in La Liga this season.

If Barcelona want to get up and get back to winning ways so they don't fall further behind Girona and Real Madrid, then they have to beat Almeria.

The Barcelona vs Almeria match in the Spanish League will be live on beIN 3 and live streaming on Vidio. Here's the link.