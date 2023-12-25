Suara.com – Christmas Mass is a religious celebration held to commemorate the birth of the Savior Jesus Christ.

The Christmas Mass is generally held on Christmas Eve or December 24, and also on Christmas Day itself which falls on December 25.

It is known that the 2024 Christmas mass which will take place at the Jakarta Cathedral Church will be held on a different schedule.

The Cathedral Church holds three Christmas Masses, namely on Sunday (24/12/2023) and Monday (25/12/2023) divided into three times each day.

Meanwhile at the main door of the Cathedral Church, police officers, Brimob and TNI were monitoring the area. Apart from that, opposite the Cathedral there are now parked four tactical vehicles (Rantis) belonging to Brimob.

Meanwhile, the vehicle parking area prepared for the Christmas Mass congregation at the Jakarta Cathedral Church includes the Santa Ursula school field, the basement of the Istiqlal Mosque, the PT Post Office, and the TNI Army Transport Supply (Bekang) area. For details, watch the Live Streaming above.

Videographer: Adit Rianto