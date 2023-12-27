Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Wednesday 27 December

Israeli bombing of Gaza continues. After the attack on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp on Christmas Day, in which more than 100 people died, yesterday the headquarters of the Red Crescent in Khan Yunis, in the south of the strip, was hit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that the military campaign will continue and that thereafter responsibility for security in the Gaza Strip will fall to Israel and not the Palestinian National Authority (PA). In turn, the PA and Hamas rejected Netanyahu's statements, who according to some local media said, during a meeting of his party, that he was ready to encourage the voluntary migration of Palestinians from the strip. The PA's Foreign Ministry said a “clear international position was needed to immediately stop the aggression against the Strip and the crime of ethnic cleansing and forced relocation before it is too late.” Below are all the updates from today, Wednesday 27 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

Hours – 07.00 – Netanyahu: “The elimination of Hamas is the only proportionate response” – “Hamas must be eliminated, Gaza must be demilitarized, Palestinian society must be deradicalized. These are the three prerequisites for peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors in Gaza”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explains this in a speech published in the newspaper La Stampa. “Hamas, Iran's important emissary, must be eliminated. The United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and many other countries support Israel's intention to eliminate the terrorist group – he continues -. To achieve this, it is imperative that its military capabilities are annihilated and its political domination of Gaza ended. Hamas leaders have promised that the October 7 massacre will be repeated 'again and again'. For this reason, the elimination of Hamas is the only proportionate response to prevent the recurrence of such terrible atrocities.”

06.00 am – West Bank: “6 dead in Israeli raid on refugee camp” – At least six Palestinians have died in a drone attack that hit the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem, in the West Bank. This is what the Palestinian agency Wafa reports, according to which among the victims of the Israeli operation there is a 17-year-old. The other victims are between 19 and 29 years old. A 24-year-old was seriously injured.