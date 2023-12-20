Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Wednesday 20 December

Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip continues incessantly. Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog declared that Israel is ready “for another humanitarian pause and for other aid to make the release of the hostages possible.” Meanwhile, the Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack on a Norwegian ship in the Red Sea and threatened to carry out an attack every 12 hours in order to “increase pressure on Israel to stop its aggression and lift the siege of Gaza.” Below are all the updates from today, Wednesday 20 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

