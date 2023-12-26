Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday 26 December

It was a bloody Christmas in the Gaza Strip, after an Israeli attack on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp caused over 100 deaths, including many children. “It was the deadliest airstrike since the start of the ground operation in the enclave,” the Gaza Health Ministry spokesman said. Egypt had proposed a three-phase plan to end the conflict, which was rejected by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Below are all the updates from today, Tuesday 26 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

9.00 am – Al Jazeera: night of raids on Gaza, clashes in the West Bank – There was heavy Israeli bombing overnight in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the broadcaster al-Jazeera, according to which there were incursions in the refugee camp of al-Maghazi and near Bureij and Nuseirat, in the center of the enclave, and in Rafah and Khan Younis, in the south. The Palestinian media also report heavy clashes with Israeli forces in the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarem, West Bank, in the city of Tammun and in the Aida camp in Bethlehem.

8.30 am – Netanyahu: “Security in the Gaza Strip will be Israel's responsibility” – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would remain responsible for security in the Gaza Strip for the “foreseeable future.” “The expectation that the Palestinian Authority will demilitarize Gaza is a pipe dream,” Netanyahu wrote in his op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, explaining that “for the foreseeable future, Israel will have to maintain maximum security responsibility in Gaza.” Netanyahu also defended his country's military operation over civilian casualties in the strip – which local health officials say number more than 20,000 – writing that Israel distributes leaflets and sends text messages to warn of attacks. Hamas deliberately positions itself in civilian areas, according to the Israeli prime minister.

8.00 am – Iran: “Israel begins the countdown” – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian threatened Israel after the assassination of Revolutionary Guard General Razi Mousavi in ​​Syria, writing on part of Tehran. Haaretz reports it.

7.00 am – Hamas, military leader Sinwar returns to make himself heard: “We will not surrender” – Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, has resurfaced. In his first message since October 7, the man who is considered the mastermind of the attack on Israel said the Islamist group will not surrender. “It is a fierce, violent and unprecedented battle against Israel,” said Sinwar, who Israel says is hiding in underground tunnels in the Khan Younis area, where much of the fighting is now concentrated. “The Al Qassam Brigades (armed wing of Hamas) will destroy the occupation army, are on the verge of crushing it and will not submit to the conditions of the occupation.” Sinwar is Hamas's number two, but he acts as the de facto leader, as he controls political and military operations within the Strip. The head of the movement's political office, Ismail Haniyeh, lives in exile in Qatar.