Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday 19 December

While the United Nations Security Council is considering voting on a resolution drafted by the United States and the United Arab Emirates calling on Israel and Hamas for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities”, a meeting took place in Warsaw between the director of Mossad David Barnea, CIA director William J. Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani to discuss the release of more hostages. Meanwhile, the bombing of the Gaza Strip continued unabated with 90 people reported to have died following an Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp. Below are all the updates from today, Tuesday 19 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Ore 7,00 –