Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday 19 December

While the United Nations Security Council is considering voting on a resolution drafted by the United States and the United Arab Emirates calling on Israel and Hamas for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities”, a meeting took place in Warsaw between the director of Mossad David Barnea, CIA director William J. Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani to discuss the release of more hostages. Meanwhile, the bombing of the Gaza Strip continued unabated with 90 people reported to have died following an Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp. Below are all the updates from today, Tuesday 19 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

4.00 pm – Herzog, Israel ready for a new humanitarian pause for hostages – “Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and more aid to make the release of the hostages possible.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said this – in a meeting with foreign ambassadors – underlining that “the responsibility now falls entirely on Sinwar and the Hamas leadership”.

3.00 pm – Hamas, almost 20 thousand dead in Gaza – The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the death toll in the Strip had reached 19,667.

2.00 pm – Kremlin, we will not participate in the operation against the Houthis – Russia will not take part in the international maritime operation to protect Red Sea routes from attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “We will not participate in this operation. That's all I can say,” he explained. Several countries will take part in the initiative announced by the Pentagon, including Great Britain, Bahrain, Canada, Italy, Norway, France and Spain.

1.00 pm – Houthis: “We will attack in the Red Sea every 12 hours” – Yemen's Houthis, supported by Iran, threatened through one of their spokespersons that they intend to “carry out operations and attacks every 12 hours on ships transiting the Red Sea.” Mohammed Abdul Salam, spokesperson for the group, added, speaking to Al Jazeera, that they will “target ships destined exclusively for Israel”. According to the Yemeni group, the objective is to “increase pressure on Israel to stop its aggression and lift the siege of Gaza”.

11.00 am – Israel: “Subhi Ferwana, Hamas financier, eliminated” – The IDF “in a targeted operation in the center of Rafah, in southern Gaza, eliminated Subhi Ferwana”, one of the major financiers, together with his brother, of Hamas. The military spokesman said this according to which Ferwana “was involved in recent years in the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to the Hamas terrorist organization and its military wing through his money exchange company 'Hamsat'”.

10.00 am – Israel to its citizens: “Avoid going to the Maldives” – The Israeli Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens not to go to the Maldives “in light of the worsening climate towards Israel”. “It is advisable to avoid traveling to the Maldives at this time,” added the ministry, advising those who are already in the country “to consider leaving, as if for any reason they find themselves in difficulty, we will find it difficult to help them.”

8.00 am – Israeli military operations in Rafah: 29 dead, including a child – At least 29 people, including a child, died in Israeli operations that struck residential buildings in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, during the night. This is what the satellite TV al-Jazeera reports according to which three buildings were destroyed.

7.00 am – Blinken evokes Palestinian state with Saudi counterpart – US Secretary of State Blinken underlined the Biden administration's commitment to creating a Palestinian state during a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Blinken, according to a US report cited by the Times of Israel, also stressed “the importance of urgently addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza and preventing the further spread of the conflict.”