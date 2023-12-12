Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday December

The Foreign Ministers of Italy, France and Germany are in favor of the proposal of the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, to create “a sanctions regime against the leaders of Hamas in solidarity with Israel and to counter terrorist operations which group”. In a joint letter, Antonio Tajani, Catherine Colonna and Annalena Baerbock express their “full support for the proposal which should allow the EU to target Hamas members, affiliated groups and supporters of its destabilizing activities”. Below are all the updates from today, Tuesday 12 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

08.00 am – Israeli raid on Jenin, death toll rises to 4 – The death toll from an Israeli raid conducted at dawn on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank has risen to four. This was indicated by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. According to Israeli media, the attack was carried out with a drone against “a terrorist cell”. The Haaretz website claims that the main target of the operation was Bakr Zakarna, a member of the Jenin Battalion, who was killed.

07.30 am – UN, ‘communicable diseases are increasing sharply’ – Overcrowding and poor hygienic conditions in the shelters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the southern Gaza Strip have caused a significant increase in some communicable diseases and conditions such as diarrhoea, acute respiratory infections, skin and hygiene-related conditions such as lice: this was announced by the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in its daily update. The Guardian reports it. On average, adds OCHA, UNRWA shelters located in the central and southern areas host 9 times the number of internally displaced people than expected.

07.00 am – Biden: we will continue to help Israel defend itself from Hamas – “You don’t have to be Jewish to be a Zionist, I am a Zionist.” American President Joe Biden said this at a reception at the White House on the occasion of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. “We continue to provide military aid to Israel to defend itself from Hamas but we must be careful, they must be careful: public opinion can change from one day to the next,” Biden underlined, reiterating that the US will continue to work for “assistance humanitarian aid to innocent Palestinians.” The American president also condemned anti-Semitism and threats to Jews in the United States: “Whoever is silent is complicit”, he attacked, reiterating that “in America there is no room for hatred towards Jews or Muslims”.

Ore 06,00 – Drone raid on ‘terrorist’ cell in Jenin, 3 dead – The toll from a raid carried out with a drone that targeted “a group of terrorists” in Jenin, in the West Bank, is at least three dead. The Israeli media reported this, specifying that arrests were carried out during the operation. An Israeli security source told the Walla news site that “a terrorist cell” was attacked from above and was throwing bombs at the troops. The Palestinian agency Wafa also confirmed that there were victims.