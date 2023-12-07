Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Thursday 7 December

Fighting continues between Israel and Hamas. According to the UN, Palestinians in Gaza live in “utter horror”. Two months after “the horrific attacks perpetrated against Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups,” “civilians in Gaza continue to be relentlessly bombed by Israel and collectively punished,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights declared Volker Türk. Meanwhile, according to Hamas, Israeli bombings have caused 73 deaths and 123 injuries over the last day. Below are all the updates from today, Thursday 7 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

