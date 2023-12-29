Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Friday 29 December

82 days have passed since the October 7 attacks and the start of Israeli bombing of Gaza. At least 50 people died in yesterday's attacks in the areas of Beit Lahia, Khan Yunis and al-Maghazi while, according to the World Health Organization, tens of thousands of people are leaving the central area of ​​Gaza and Khan Yunis in the south of the strip. Since the beginning of the Israeli response to Hamas attacks, more than 21 thousand Palestinians have lost their lives. Below are all the updates from today, Friday 29 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

08.00 am – US ship shoots down drone launched by Houthis in the Red Sea – The US military reports that it shot down a drone missile launched by the Houthis in the southern area of ​​the Red Sea, without reporting any injuries. The broadcaster Al Jazeera reports it.

07.00 am – Gaza medical sources, “raid on Nuseirat field, 20 dead” – At least 20 people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip: the Palestinian news agency Wafa writes, citing medical sources, as reported by Al Jazeera. Many other people are believed to be missing.

06.00 am – Iran, 'Hamas' attack on Israel independent of us' – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian again stated that the October 7 attack on Israel was “a completely independent decision and action of Hamas” from the Islamic Republic. Reiterating Tehran's support for “resistance groups that fight against global arrogance and play a constructive role in the security of the Middle East,” Amirabdollahian said that “the Zionist regime has faced internal collapse while the US and the The West fully supported the regime's atrocities in Gaza for 80 days,” IRNA reports. The Iranian Foreign Minister also mentioned the Yemeni Ansarullah group, adding that “during the recent war in Gaza, the Houthis created a new legal regime in the Red Sea, preventing ships that are headed for Israeli ports from crossing.”