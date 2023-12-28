Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Thursday 28 December

USA: 12 drones and 5 Houthi missiles destroyed on the Red Sea, where an MSC container ship was attacked. Fighting in Khan Yunis intensifies, there are at least 20 dead in the raid near the hospital Al-Amal. The toll from the raid on the Maghazi refugee camp rises to 106 dead, almost 21 thousand victims in Gaza. “The war will continue for many more months,” said Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. Below are all the updates from today, Thursday 28 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

10.00 am – Netanyahu against Erdogan: he carries out the genocide of the Kurds, he has record arrests of journalists – “Erdogan himself, who commits genocide among the Kurds and who has achieved the world record for arrests of journalists opposed to the regime, is the last one who can preach to us.” This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Referring to the Turkish president's invocation of Adolf Hitler for the war on Gaza, Netanyahu added: “Ours is the most moral army in the world, fighting and eliminating the most disgusting and cruel terrorist organization in the world, Hamas -Isis, which is guilty of crimes against humanity and which Erdogan instead praises, also offering hospitality to its leaders”.

9.00 am – Macron to Netanyahu: working for a lasting ceasefire – French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the need to work towards a lasting ceasefire “with the help of all regional and international partners”: the French presidency announced this in a statement.

France will also work with Jordan in the coming days on humanitarian operations in Gaza, the Elysée added.

08.00 am – WHO: “The population of Gaza is in serious danger of hunger and epidemics” – The people of Gaza are in “grave danger”, warns World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, citing acute hunger and desperation across the war-torn Palestinian territory. Ghebreyesus calls on the international community to take “urgent measures to alleviate the grave danger facing the population of Gaza and which jeopardizes the ability of humanitarian workers to help people with terrible injuries, acute hunger and at serious risk of disease.” WHO staff reported that “today hungry people stopped the organization's convoys again” in the hope of finding food. “WHO's ability to deliver medicines, medical supplies and fuel to hospitals is increasingly limited by the hunger and desperation of people traveling to and within the hospitals we reach,” he said in a statement.

Hours – 07.00 – Red Crescent, 12 killed in attack on Khan Yunis – The Palestinian Red Crescent said on social media that 12 Palestinians were killed and 12 others wounded in an Israeli shelling that targeted a house near the Al-Amal hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Al Jazeera reports it. The organization claims that this is the third attack in the hospital area in less than an hour.

