Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Thursday 14 December

“Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support”: Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said this, according to Israeli media reports. “A ceasefire at this stage is a gift to the terrorist organization Hamas and will allow it to return and threaten the residents of Israel,” he added, the day after the overwhelming vote at the UN General Assembly in favor of a truce in Gaza. Meanwhile, the UN Assembly is loudly calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire”: 153 votes in favour, 10 against and 23 abstentions, including Italy. Israel and the US resist with their 'no' votes, but their isolation in the international community continues to increase. Below are all the updates from today, Thursday 14 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Ore 06,00 –