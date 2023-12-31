Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Sunday 31 December

The Israeli military said it had intensified ground operations in southern Gaza and raided Hamas positions in the heart of the city of Khan Yunis. Meanwhile, Qatari mediators have told Israel that Hamas has “agreed in principle” to resume talks on the release of around 40 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a week, or two, pause in the fighting. Below are all the updates from today, Sunday 31 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

9am – Netanyahu: “Months of war await us” – The year ends with the increasingly high risk that the war between Israel and Hamas will spread to the rest of the Middle East and with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claiming for security reasons future Israeli control of “a corridor” between Egypt and Gaza. “The war will continue for many more months,” the prime minister said on Saturday evening in Tel Aviv, in a press conference in which, according to rumors, the other two members of the Israeli limited war cabinet, Defense Minister Yoav, refused to participate. Gallant and opposition leader Benny Gantz, while the families of the hostages demonstrated against the prime minister in front of his residence.

Ore 7 – Local media: 15 dead after Israeli raid on Zawaida – At least 15 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residence belonging to Abu Shamala's family in the Zawaida area of ​​the central Gaza Strip. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported this, citing local sources. The warplanes also bombed another four-story building in the Zaytoun neighborhood of southeast Gaza, killing dozens. The Israeli army has conducted incessant airstrikes and artillery bombardments in all regions of the Gaza Strip, resulting in deaths and injuries among Palestinians.