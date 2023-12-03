Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Sunday 3 December

Israeli bombings continue on the Strip, after the end of the truce. “In light of the impasse at which the negotiations have reached, on the instructions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad chief David Barnea has ordered his staff to return from Doha,” it was announced in an official statement. Thus, for the moment, any possibility of dialogue is frozen and concerns about the hostages in the hands of Hamas in Gaza are increasing. Below are all the updates from today, Sunday 3 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

8 am – Over 30 dead in Israeli raids in southern Gaza – More than 30 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes that targeted areas of the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the Gaza Strip this morning. As of last night, ongoing airstrikes have damaged much of the eastern side of Khan Younis and residents have been ordered to evacuate to the western side of the city or to the city of Rafah, Al Jazeera reports. A reporter from the Qatari broadcaster reports that “people began to flee Rafah but were bombed, confirming the fact that there is no safe place in Gaza. Hundreds of residents are still stranded in the targeted areas of Khan Younis as main roads leading to other parts of the city or further south have been destroyed or severely damaged.” In the north, rescuers pulled at least 10 bodies from under rubble after Israeli attacks destroyed 50 homes.

7.45 am – Hamas launches over 250 rockets at Tel Aviv and other cities – The armed wing of Hamas and its affiliated Islamic Jihad announced that they had fired rockets at Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities; according to the Israeli army, over 250 rockets were launched; two soldiers were killed.

7.30 am – Hamas, 7 dead in Israeli raid in southern Gaza – Seven people were killed and several others were injured in an IDF attack on a house east of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the Hamas-controlled Interior Ministry reported. Hamas reported “intense armed clashes” also in Jenin, but did not provide details on casualties.