Controversy continues over the killing by the Israeli army of the three hostages who managed to free themselves in Gaza. According to a preliminary investigation by the IDF, the three had raised a stick with a piece of white cloth. The troops, therefore, would not have “followed the army's rules of engagement”. Meanwhile, the head of the Israeli Mossad met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Oslo to discuss the resumption of negotiations for an agreement that would see the release of the hostages remaining in Gaza. Furthermore, yesterday the bombings by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip resumed, killing and wounding numerous Palestinians. Below are all the updates from today, Sunday 17 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

