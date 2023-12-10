Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Sunday 10 December

In Gaza “we are reaching the point of no return”. This is the complaint from UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which speaks of “blatant contempt for international humanitarian law”. Meanwhile, after the American veto of the resolution for an immediate ceasefire, the position of the president of the Palestinian Authority (PNA), Abu Mazen, has arrived, according to which the United States is “responsible for the bloodbath” in the Strip Gaza. The Israeli army then denounced that “Hamas launches rockets from the ‘humanitarian zone’”. While the Hamas Ministry of Health announced that 17,700 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids. Below are all the updates from today, Sunday 10 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

Ore