Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Saturday 23 December

Negotiations for a new truce between Israel and Hamas continue. Israel would have proposed a new pause in the fighting lasting fifteen days in exchange for the release of the hostages. Hamas, however, reiterated that no agreement is possible “without a lasting ceasefire”. The United Nations Security Council, in the meantime, has once again postponed the vote on the resolution for Gaza, while the UN has raised the alarm on the health conditions of the Palestinian people: according to a report drawn up by various United Nations agencies, more than half a million people in Gaza – a quarter of the population – are at risk of starvation. Below are all the updates from today, Saturday 23 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Ore 7,00 –