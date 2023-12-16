Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Saturday 16 December

The Tel Aviv Defense Forces announced yesterday that they had recovered in the Gaza Strip and brought back to Israel the bodies of two young soldiers, taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attack, as well as that of a Frenchman Israeli. I. Below are all the updates from today, Saturday 16 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

7.00 am – Israel, sirens sound for rockets on the border with Lebanon – Air raid sirens sound in northern Israel. According to news from the Jerusalem Post, the alert was triggered in the Zar'it area, near the demarcation line of the border with Lebanon. This morning the sirens also sounded again in the Netiv HaAsara area, in southern Israel, near Gaza.

06.00 am – Palestinian media: intense bombing on the Gaza Strip – “Intense bombing” by Israel is underway across the Gaza Strip, including the southern town of Khan Younis and areas in the north of the enclave. This was reported – as reported by The Times of Israel – by some Palestinian media.