Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday 4 December

Israel has intensified raids in the south of the Strip around Khan Yunis, where it has ordered the evacuation of civilians and where tanks are approaching. Hamas launched volleys of rockets at several cities in the Jewish state. Hundreds of Palestinians killed, Hamas denounced. Below are all the updates from today, Monday 4 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

7.00 am – 21-year-old hostage kidnapped at rave in the desert dies in Gaza – Yonatan Samerano, 21 years old from Tel Aviv, has died in Gaza, taken hostage by Hamas after being wounded during the Nova festival massacre in Reim on October 7, his family has been informed, as reported by the Israeli media. The young man had tried to escape, reaching the nearby kibbutz of Reim, where another group of terrorists had kidnapped him.

6.00 am – Israel has extended the offensive to the south – The Israeli army has extended its ground offensive to every part of Gaza, and has also ordered more evacuations in the south, promising that the operations will be “no less devastating” than those in the north. Indeed, heavy shelling followed evacuation orders and Palestinians said they were running out of places to go in the territory bordering Israel and Egypt. After dark, gunfire and shelling were heard in the central town of Deir al-Balah as rockets lit up the sky. In Gaza’s second largest city, Khan Younis, Israeli drones struck all day.