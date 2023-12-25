Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday 25 December

It's a Christmas of war that's taking place in the Gaza Strip. Egypt would be ready to propose a three-phase plan to reach the end of the conflict while Palestinian president Abu Mazen sees “the birth of a Palestinian state closer”. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu assured that Israel will continue to fight until the final victory over Hamas, despite the “heavy price” in terms of soldiers' lives. Since the beginning of the campaign launched in response to the October 7 attacks, Israel claims to have killed 8,000 Hamas fighters in Gaza. In total, more than 20,000 Palestinians died in the strip in the same period. Below are all the updates from today, Monday 25 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

9.00 am – IDF: “Several terrorist targets hit in Khan Yunis” – The Israeli army said that several targets in the southern Gaza Strip were attacked over the past day. Soldiers from the armored brigade found weapons after raiding a building in the city. The IDF spokesman said the army killed a Hamas commander. In the northern city of Beit Lahia, forces located caches of other weapons: rifles, magazines and explosives.

8 am – The sad Christmas of Bethlehem – Every December 24, Bethlehem organizes a traditional parade with musical bands, before the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem arrives on foot to officiate a mass in St. Catherine's Church, the Catholic Basilica of the Nativity. But this year no Christmas carols, no pilgrims, nothing of the typical Christmas in Bethlehem: the war in Gaza has transformed this eve into a sad day in the place where the birth of Jesus is venerated. This year, Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa – religious envoy of the Vatican to the Holy Land – arrived in a solemn procession, without music or festive events, in mourning for the Palestinians who died in the war. “It's a very sad Christmas – he said – the ceasefire is not enough, we need to stop these hostilities”.

1 am – raid on a refugee camp: 68 dead, including 12 women and 7 children – At least 68 people were killed in the Israeli air attack on the Maghazi refugee camp, east of Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Strip. The 68 victims include at least 12 women and 7 children, according to initial data provided by hospitals. Previously, the Gaza Ministry of Health had reported a death toll of 70. The Israeli army has not yet commented.

00.20 am – Bethlehem, the war stops Christmas: no tree and celebrations cancelled, without tourists the city is deserted – Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem due to the war between Israel and Hamas. The biblical birthplace of Jesus, located in today's normally bustling West Bank, resembles a ghost town on Christmas Eve. The festive lights and Christmas tree that normally decorate Manger Square are missing, as are the crowds of foreign tourists who gather every year to celebrate the holiday.