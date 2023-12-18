Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday 18 December

Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip continues unabated. According to the WHO, the emergency room of al-Shifa hospital, the largest in northern Gaza, is “a bloodbath”. Meanwhile, France has called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, while yesterday Mossad director David Barnea met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Oslo to continue discussing the issue of the release of the hostages. Below are all the updates from today, Monday 18 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

