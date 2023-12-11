Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday 11 December

“Half the population is dying of hunger.” A ceasefire is vital to put an end to the “hell on Earth” in Gaza: said the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, at the Doha Forum (Qatar). Guterres echoes him: “The UN paralyzed by geostrategic divisions. But I promise not to give up.” Meanwhile, fighting continues in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. They will last “for another month”, Netanyahu’s words to Biden. Below are all the updates from today, Monday 11 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

