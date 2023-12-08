Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Friday 8 December

While the fighting continues incessantly, Israel, under pressure from the USA, has given the OK to send a triple quantity of fuel to the Strip to avoid a “humanitarian collapse”. Meanwhile, Iran returns to threaten Jerusalem, while the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees underlined that the situation in Gaza is “desperate” denouncing the impossibility of delivering aid. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, “presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons. Below are all the updates from today, Friday 8 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

Ore 7,00 –