Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Friday 1 December

While work is being done to extend the truce between Israel and Hamas for a few more days, Hamas has claimed responsibility for an attack in Jerusalem, which caused the death of three people, launching a call for an “escalation of resistance” against Israel. Ben-Gvir, Israel’s far-right leader and national security minister, said the attack was a “clear violation of the truce” and urged Israel to resume fighting immediately. The attack was also condemned by the US which underlined how the terrorist attack represents “another example of the threat posed by Hamas”. Below are all the updates from today, Friday 1 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

Ore…