We have listed the best Christmas gifts for car enthusiasts for you.

Actually, this list is a bit late for Christmas, but we still didn't want to deprive you of the best Christmas gifts. Perhaps there will be something for next year, then this will serve as perfect inspiration. So we still found some nice things for under the tree.

Seven years ago, dear colleague @nicolasr already provided you with sufficient inspiration, which is still very current despite its age. That is why we mainly look at nice small items on car brand web shops, funny items that you can easily give as a gift to your family or just stuff that we like ourselves. We'll just go through the list with you.

Max Verstappen earplugs

Our first virtual destination was the Max Verstappen fan shop. A Red Bull jacket or RB19 scale model is nice, but what you really need to survive every race is genuine Max Verstappen earplugs! Enjoy Max but don't go deaf from either the engines or the cheering orange battalion: it is possible. Including very striking orange tube with VER on it.

Porsche Christmas sweater

Admittedly: there are many brands that offer a (wrong) Christmas sweater. So you can go to many places. We'll take the Porsche one as an example because the color scheme is very nice and you simply get purebred 911s embroidered on your sweater. Quite a cool design, but a bit pricey. Only for your most beloved Porsche fanatics.

Porsche 911 Dakar Christmas bauble

Or you hang a Porsche on the tree with the Porsche 911 Dakar Christmas bauble. Also the price and if we may be critical, the nice thing about the Dakar is the black wheel arches that we don't see. But hey, Porsche in the tree, always fun.

Audi light or spark plug USB stick

Two articles at Audi that we are bundling. They're both a bit small, but that doesn't make them any less fun. Firstly, a light from Audi. And not an LED matrix lamp with dynamic turn signals, but a bulb. In the past, of course, you would have had the tangled glow plug, which Audi replaced with four rings.

This lamp looks like a lamp and is also a lamp. Audi also has something that looks like a spark plug. However, that is a USB stick. In any case, we really like it!

Toyota teddy bear

For your offspring! A real red teddy bear with Toyota logos on it. You have to make them fans of your car brand from an early age. By the way, we would like to give an honorable mention to the retro-style Land Cruiser cap they also have, which is also cool.

Volkswagen GTI earphones

Okay, maybe the undersigned is also looking at what he himself would like to find under the tree. For example, how do you find these wireless in-ear earphones with the GTI logo on the buds and on the rechargeable case? Matches well with any GTI owner's GTI poster, GTI keychain and barrage of GTI model cars.

Scale models

Speaking of scale models: almost every brand sells their current line-up as scale models. One has a larger range than the other, so there is bound to be something to find. For example, Volvo sells a V90 Cross Country and we suspect that they sell more of them than 'the real one'.

Car vacuum cleaner

Are you also a clean freak? Clean freaks couldn't believe their luck when Honda equipped the Odyssey with a built-in vacuum cleaner from 2017 onwards. The disadvantage of this is that you have to buy a Honda Odyssey, which is firstly a bit too much if you don't have seven children and secondly is a car that is not sold here. The solution here is a portable vacuum cleaner that is compact enough to store in your car.

The Punctual building from LEGO

Something that has been happening since this year that we had actually already discussed but is still eye-catching: you can recreate Rick van Stippent's building from LEGO. It costs a bit, but then you can make your LEGO cars factory new.

