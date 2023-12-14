loading…
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman. Photo/REUTERS
RIYADH – There are a number of Prime Ministers who actively serve in Arab countries. One of them is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.
The term Arab country has a number of different meanings. For example, it is used as a term for countries on the Arabian Peninsula and as a term for member countries of the Arab League.
Generally, these Arab countries have a majority Muslim population. However, each country also has differences, including in terms of its government system which has a Prime Minister.
Prime Ministers in Arab Countries
1. Arab Saudi
Prime Minister: Mohammed bin Salman.
Years in office: Since 2022 until now.
2. Qatar
Prime Minister: Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
Years in office: Since March 2023 until now.
