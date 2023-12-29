Suara.com – There are at least 40 cities in Indonesia that were promised by the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair, Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) to be built so that they can be on par with Jakarta.

However, these cities will not be built from scratch like the Archipelago Capital (IKN) in East Kalimantan.

This was conveyed directly by Anies in Discussion and Calibration: Discussing the Thoughts of the 2024 Indonesian Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates at Jatidiri GOR, Semarang, Central Java, Sunday (24/12/).

“Unlike IKN, empty land is built into cities, but progress is encouraged for these 40 cities,” said Anies, quoted on Friday (29/12/2023).

The former Governor of DKI Jakarta said that the 40 cities that would be built were selected based on the Gross Regional Domestic Product or GRDP of each region.

Anie Baswedan during her visit to Banyuwangi, East Java, Thursday (28/12/2023)

Anies hopes that economic equality will occur in every region.

“The further east you go, the further you are from the GRDP on Java Island. Therefore, we are looking at a future strategy, namely improving existing cities to become cities with higher economic capacity,” said Anies.

The following is a list of 40 cities that AMIN plans to build if elected as president and vice president. Anies displayed the list in his presentation slide:

1. Banda Aceh

2. Metropolitan Area

3. Padang

4. Batam

5. Pekanbaru

6. Jambi

7. Palembang

8. Penang base

9. Bengkulu

10. Bandar Lampung

11. Attack

12. Jakarta Metropolitan

13. Greater Bandung Metropolitan

14. Cirebon

15. Metropolitan Semarang

16. Cilacap

17. Malang

18. Metropolitan Surabaya

19. Metropolitan Denpasar

20. Yogyakarta

21. Surakarta

22. Metropolitan Balikpapan

23. Tarakan

24. Palangkaraya

25. Banjarmasin

26. Pontianak

27. Ternate-Sofifi

28. Ambon

29. Mataram

30. Kupang

31. Jayapura

32. Timika

33. Hammer

34. Metropolitan Makassar

35. Mamuju

36. Kendari

37. Gorontalo

38. Manado-Bitung

39. Shove

40. Merauke

For your information, the plan to develop 40 cities equivalent to Jakarta was initially revealed by vice presidential candidate Anies, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin in the vice presidential debate, Friday (22/12/2023).

Cak Imin promises to build 40 cities at the level of Jakarta with the ability to accommodate the population, provide adequate facilities and infrastructure, and the ability to keep the environment healthy.

“We have a determination that in the next government, at least 40 new cities must be built at the same level as Jakarta,” said Cak Imin in the vice presidential debate at JCC Senayan, Central Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

In this way, he wants to achieve equality and justice so that other cities can develop.

“Balikpapan is a pity, Banjarmasin is a pity, Pontianak is a pity, because of what? We can transform these cities into better ones in a short time. Because of what? The fiscal we provide is equalized in each city,” said Cak Imin.

“Finally, cities need funding, we must involve private investment which we have greater confidence in,” he continued.