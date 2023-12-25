loading…

Iran, Syria, North Korea and Oman are suspected allies of Yemen's Houthis. However, none of the four countries admits it. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, are a rebel group engaged in a civil war with Yemeni government forces.

This group has made international media news after aggressively attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea as a defense against the Palestinian people in Gaza, which is being bombarded by Israel.

Houthi Origins and Ideology

The Houthis emerged in the 1990s in Saada, Yemen. This group was founded led by Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, a Zaydi Shia cleric and politician.

Zaydism is a branch of Shia Islam with different beliefs and practices compared to mainstream Shia. The Houthi group emphasizes social justice, anti-imperialism and resistance to oppressors.

Politics and Military Power of the Houthis

Since 2004, the Houthis have been involved in an armed conflict with Yemeni government forces, alleging marginalization and corruption by the government regime.

They currently control most of northern Yemen, including the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

They have complete military power, including ballistic missiles and drones, which are used against Yemeni government forces and the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia – supporters of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

4 Countries Suspected of Houthi Allies

Iran is widely accused of being an ally of the Houthis, although both deny it. Apart from Iran, Syria, North Korea and Oman are also suspected of being Houthi allies – although there is no official confirmation from these three countries.

The Houthis have been engaged in a proxy war with Saudi Arabia, which leads the Arab Coalition against them.