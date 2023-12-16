loading…

The late Yasser Arafat (right) and Mahmoud Abbas, two figures who have been president of Palestine from the beginning until now. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Palestine has a long history of fighting for freedom. Since the first Israeli occupation, many figures have emerged who have played an important role in the course of the struggle.

Of the many figures, some of them have succeeded in becoming icons of the struggle. Later, they were elected president and continued to fight for Palestinian freedom.

List of 2 Palestine from the Beginning to the Present

1. Yasser Arafat

Yasser Arafat is known as a fighter for the liberation of Palestine. Before leading Palestine, his work on the political stage was already prominent.

Arafat is the figure who founded the Fatah political party. Apart from that, he also led the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

After adopting an armed resistance movement with his group, Arafat began to turn to diplomacy. One of the policies implemented was to pave the way for Palestine's entry into the Two-State Solution.

In 1996, Arafat was elected President of the Palestinian National Authority. Quoting the History page, he received 88.1 percent of the votes in support.

Interestingly, Yasser Arafat became the first democratically elected Palestinian leader in its history. He also led Palestine until his mysterious death in 2004.

2. Mahmoud Abbas

Currently, Mahmoud Abbas is widely known as the President of Palestine. Interestingly, he has held this position for approximately 18 years.