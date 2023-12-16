Denpasar Voice – Jagat Sinema Bumilangit will release their newest series, the Tira series on Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday (16/12/2023).

The link to watch the Tira series to enjoy Chelsea Island's action against its opponents will be coming soon.

The synopsis of the series Tira itself tells the story of Suci, who is a stuntwoman and an ordinary student who turns into a hero for the surrounding environment.

Suci's career as a stuntwoman continues to rise and requires her to balance her career as a stuntwoman and her college life.

Unfortunately, because of his actions as a hero, Suci was caught in problems and conflicts that were bigger than he expected. He must face the ancient forces of famous people involved in a secret war.

When saving 9 children who were about to be sacrificed in a strange ritual, Suci was hit by a deadly curse.

If you don't immediately break the curse, in the next 40 days Suci will die.

Suci's journey to break the curse and become a superhero named Tira will be the core of the story of this Tira series later.

To enjoy Suci's journey to become a superhero named Tira, here is the link to watch the Tira series:

https://www.hotstar.com/id/shows/tira/1260157394

However, before you can watch it, you must first subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar with costs starting from IDR 65 thousand per month. Here's how to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar, including:

Visit the page https://www.hotstar.com/ Click the “Subscribe Now” button

Enter the mobile number and click “Get Code”

Enter the code sent to the cell phone

Enter email to verify

Enter the code sent to the email

Select the desired subscription package, it can be monthly or yearly

Select a payment method and complete the payment

That's the link to watch the Tira series which will air on Saturday (16/12/2023) on Disney+ Hotstar. Enjoy watching. (*/Dinda)