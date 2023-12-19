Suara.com – Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City live streaming link in the 2023 Club World Cup semifinals. An interesting match at King Abdullah Sports City, Wednesday (20/12/2023) will kick off at 01:00 WIB.

The 2023 Club World Cup semi-final match pits the Japanese giant Urawa Red Diamonds against the English and European champions, Manchester City.

Urawa Reds, who are the champions of the 2022 Asian Champions League, will clash with Manchester City, who are the champions of the 2022/2023 European Champions League.

Manchester City started the semifinal round, while Urawa Reds had appeared from the previous round. Urawa Reds reached the semifinals thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Mexican team Club Leon.

The winner of this duel is awaited by the Brazilian team, Fluminense (who beat Al Ahly 2-0 in the semifinals) in the 2023 Club World Cup final which will be held on December 23 at the same venue.

On paper, Man City is the favorite to beat Urawa Reds and advance to the final. The Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City match can be watched live streaming. Here's the link.