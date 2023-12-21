Lingerie, the Bologna court decrees the fate of La Perla: brand seized and guardians appointed

The developments in progress on the matter involving the known Luxury lingerie brand La Perla find a turning point. The brand, owned by the Dutch fund Tennor, managed to avoid the possibility of receivership that was in the air until a few days ago. Yesterday, in fact – reports Pambianco – the Bologna court appointed two guardians of the company and preventively seized the British branch La Perla Global Management, company placed into liquidation due to the non-payment of 2.8 million pounds in taxes (approximately 3.2 million euros) by the owners of the Tennor fund, following a request made by the British tax authorities and supported by two creditors.

Read also: Stability Pact, Italy accepts the compromise. Here because. Preview

The trade unions Filctem-Cgil from Uiltec-Uil they announced the measure with satisfaction, underlining that the operation “averts the danger, made clear by the declaration of the London liquidators, to prohibit Italian companies from using and transferring the trademark without taking due account of the fate of the qualified skills of workers”.

Read also: Is the reliability rating coming for businesses, simplification or other burdens?

An operation “unrelated to the valorization of the recognized skills of the workers would end up dispersing this qualified workforce as well as debasing the brand itself”. According to the workers' representatives, therefore, the objective is “that the precautionary custody measure determines at the same time a rapid release of the payment of October, November and thirteenth wages, in the absence of which the risk of dispersion of workers will materialize shortly”. Workers who, they underline, represent the beating heart of the Bolognese company.

Subscribe to the newsletter